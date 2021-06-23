Right Thinking: Opportunity at OSU as other universities fail

Fortunately for incoming Oklahoma State University president Dr. Kayse Shrum, she takes office riding on a tidal wave of excitement generated by her compelling life story, in which, as a young college student hailing from rural Oklahoma, she was advised by her teachers, somewhat to her surprise, that she possessed the ability to practice medicine. She became a pediatrician, eventually becoming the successful head of OSU’s medical school, a respected member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet, ending in her inspiring appointment as OSU’s first female president.