Inside Christina Haack And Ant Anstead's Divorce Settlement

 6 days ago
Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead have reached a settlement in their divorce proceedings and can now officially close that chapter of their lives. News of their split came after two years of marriage and a baby Hudson London later. In a September 2020 post, The "Christina on the Coast" star shared with her 1.6m followers her thoughts on the split. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two, I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she candidly admitted. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

