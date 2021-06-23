BASSO36O Marketing & Advertising Launches Campaigns for Five New Clients
CEO Cory Basso Joins Two Established Texas Consulting Firms. San Antonio, Texas, June 1, 2021 - Award-winning marketing and advertising executive Cory Basso, CEO of Basso360 Marketing & Advertising, today announced the addition of five clients and the focuses of their campaigns. Basso is bringing 37 years of brand building and marketing strategy to Texas Beer Company, The Witte Museum, Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation, Janicek Law, and Rubiola Realty & Mortgage. In addition, Basso has joined two consulting firms: The CMO Consulting Group in Austin and Advanced Operations Partners in San Antonio.www.sfgate.com