ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global infrastructure developer and operator Transurban has launched DriveTU, a mileage-based user fee study in the Greater Washington Area that explores how drivers can pay-as-they-go to fund transportation infrastructure instead of paying a gas tax at the pump. Conducted in partnership with The Eastern Transportation Coalition with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT), the study is part of the largest multi-state mileage-based user fee exploration in the Eastern U.S. The DriveTU study will examine how mileage-based user fee systems can work with toll roads, and how such systems can incorporate congestion and cordon pricing.