Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Alec Baldwin has opened up about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the ways he is learning to cope with his compulsions.The actor spoke candidly about the condition during a new episode of his and his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s podcast What’s One More, where they discussed OCD alongside Howie Mandel, who receives treatment for the disorder, and his wife Terry Mandel.In the beginning of the podcast, the 30 Rock star explained that OCD is something that he personally struggles with, and that he is “grateful” to Mandel for “opening up at a time when few people were talking about...