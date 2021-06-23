Rochester man sentenced with conspiracy to distribute meth

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was sentenced yesterday to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, from May 2019 through June 2019, Jason Edward Hoffman, 34, was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. As part of his role in the conspiracy, Hoffman served as a sub-distributor and provided distribution logistics for methamphetamine, that was supplied to him by co-conspirator John Willis Netherton. Hoffman also collected funds from the sale of methamphetamine, which he provided in part to Netherton.