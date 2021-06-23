Cancel
MLB

Matt Manning wants to give Tigers more, and he's already giving enough

By Will Burchfield
 7 days ago

This week has been a good one for the Tigers, after a bad one was looming. And this day was a good one for Manning, who picked up the win in his Detroit debut.

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Matt Manning: Promoted for MLB debut

Manning will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Thursday's game against the Angels. The 23-year-old was already listed as the probable starter for Thursday's contest, and he's now been added to the big-league roster. Manning has struggled at Triple-A this season with an 8.07 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across 32.1 innings, but he'll nonetheless receive the opportunity to illustrate why he's the organization's top pitching prospect.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers vs. Angels preview: Matt Manning to the main stage

The circumstances aren’t ideal, but such is life. The Detroit Tigers would’ve liked their top pitching prospect, righthander Matt Manning, to get in a better groove early this season, with an eye toward a debut in July or August. However, fate mocks the best laid plans of man, and the rash of pitcher injuries they’ve suffered recently left them with few options. The result is that Manning will make his major league debut tonight in Anaheim.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Matt Manning: Confirmed as Thursday's starter

The Tigers list Manning as their probable starter for Thursday's series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Manning's addition to Detroit's taxi squad a day earlier was already a strong hint that his call-up from Triple-A Toledo was imminent, and Petzold's report seemingly confirms as much. With Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal having graduated from prospect status, Manning is the clear top pitching prospect in the organization, but the Tigers ideally would have wanted him to turn in some better results for Toledo before summoning him to the big leagues. Over his seven outings at Triple-A, Manning posted an 8.07 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings, though he turned in his best start of the season his last time out June 9, when he limited Louisville to two runs while striking out eight and issuing two walks over six frames. While the Tigers are hoping Manning can be a key piece in their rotation for years to come, his first stint in the majors may only last as long as Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) are on the injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Matt Manning: To remain in rotation

Manning will make his second big-league start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Manning made his major-league debut Thursday, and he fared pretty well by limiting the Angels to two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings. He was charged with the loss but took on a fairly normal workload by throwing 77 pitches. After the game, manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Manning will remain in the rotation to make the second start of his career, and he should have the chance to prove he deserves to stay in a starting role long term.
MLBDetroit News

Tigers' Matt Manning lasts 5 innings, gives up 2 runs in MLB debut

Anaheim, Calif. — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning learned at the beginning of this week that he'd make his major-league debut on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Reality hit home about 45 minutes before the game, when Angels star Shohei Ohtani joined the 23-year-old right-hander in center field...
MLBMLive.com

Matt Manning has solid debut, but Tigers fall to Angels

Matt Manning threw five strong innings in his Major League debut but couldn’t outduel Shohei Ohtani as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Thursday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Angels right fielder Taylor Ward hit a grand slam against Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser in...
MLBDetroit News

Matt Manning records first big-league win as Tigers sweep Cardinals

Detroit — Hall of Famer Jack Morris told the story of how veteran catcher Milt May set him straight on using all his pitches. “I had no clue,” Morris said before the game Wednesday. “It was my first trip around the league and there were days when I had no confidence in my secondary pitches. So every time he’d throw down three fingers or anything other than fastball, I’d shake him off and he’d put it right back down.
MLBchatsports.com

'Where I want to be': Tigers' Matt Manning pumped to christen Comerica Park

Detroit — This ballpark is his home now. You wonder how long it took Matt Manning to get his head around that. For the last two summers, he’s lived downtown, within walking distance of Comerica Park. He’d drive by the yard every day on his way to and from Fifth Third Field in Toledo. There were days when he’d take his dog to the dog park across the street. He’d go up to the Tin Roof on Adams Street and watch a few innings of the Tigers games if he got back in time.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Matt Manning: Solid in Wednesday's win

Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings, earning the win over St. Louis on Wednesday. Manning has put in a pair of similar efforts across his first two major-league starts, although he was able to come away with a win after taking a loss in his debut on June 17. The 23-year-old threw 52 of his 80 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's win. The right-hander lines up for a road start in Cleveland next week should he stay in the rotation, which is likely with Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) expected out through the All-Star break.
MLBCBS Sports

Detroit Tigers

MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Matt Manning, Tigers try to win second straight vs. Cards

Matt Manning, the Detroit Tigers' top pitching prospect, made his major league debut in Anaheim last week. He'll make his home debut on Wednesday in the finale of a two-game series against St. Louis. Manning gave up two runs and four singles in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland: TV, time, radio for Matt Manning's latest start

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP Eli Morgan (0-2, 10.23 ERA). How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. REUNITED?...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Matt Manning: Shelled for second loss

Manning (1-2) allowed nine runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Monday against Cleveland. He struck out two and did not issue any walks. The lack of walks is nice, but it was otherwise a forgettable outing for Manning, who gave up both a two-run home run and a three-run bomb. The rookie was better in his first two MLB starts, allowing a total of four runs across 10.2 innings. However, he now has just six strikeouts in 14.1 MLB innings after logging an 8.07 ERA in seven Triple-A starts, so he has not been dominating in the manner he did at Double-A in 2019 (2.56 ERA in 133.2 innings).
MLBJanesville Gazette

Manning gives up 9 earned in Tigers' 13-5 loss at Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It was already a rough night for Tigers rookie Matt Manning. Somehow, though, if he could’ve gotten the last out in the fourth inning, he might’ve salvaged something positive. Didn’t happen. The fourth inning devolved quickly, too quick for reliever Miguel Del Pozo to be ready for Indians...