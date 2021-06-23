Draft analyst compares Falcons second-round pick Richie Grant to Brian Dawkins

That would leave TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, and CB Darren Hall as the only unsigned members of the 2021 draft class. Obviously the Falcons will come to terms with them soon, and hopefully we can get some contract figures while the front office decides if they want to pursue some free agents or possibly roll their cap space over to 2022. If you want to read my big board of free agents that I like if the Falcons decide to pick up a few pieces, you can check that out here.