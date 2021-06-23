Draft analyst compares Falcons second-round pick Richie Grant to Brian Dawkins
Nobody has been advocating more for Richie Grant than me. Back in March, I said that taking Grant with the 35th pick would satisfy both a need and best player available. Some starting-caliber players will be available on Day 2 of the draft, and Richie Grant could be the best player available with the 35th pick, solving a need as well as sticking to the draft philosophy Fontenot preaches about, BPA.www.sportstalkatl.com