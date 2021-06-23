Cancel
Movies

'F9': Preposterous as always, but loads of fun

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRATED PG-13 (action-violence, language) BOTTOM LINE Preposterous even by “Fast & Furious” standards, but look no further for brainless summer fun. Not long after Daniel Craig made his brooding debut as James Bond in 2006’s "Casino Royale," Vin Diesel’s car-chase franchise, "Fast & Furious," hung a U-ie. The movies left behind their B-grade storylines (drug lords, yawn) and instead drove straight into the fun zone that 007 once occupied. With each new movie, the stunts got wilder, the plots crazier. Remember when James Bond went to space in "Moonraker?" Wait ‘til you see "F9."

