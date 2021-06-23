'F9': Preposterous as always, but loads of fun

The family inside F9 are now Avengers. That's not entirely true. They are better than the Avengers since none of them really have been killed off and nobody seems to get anything more than just a light skin scratch from time to time, even when they roll cars off cliffs, get blown up by missiles, or shot at a million times. The element of, "could one of these iconic characters be killed this time", has gone out the window. It doesn't exactly mean there isn't any conflict or suspense, because there totally is. Now into its ninth film, the expectation is to see this group of people outwit the bad guys and occasionally turn one of the villains into a new friend by the end of the film. By constantly defying the odds of death and never getting hurt despite the fantastic carnage on screen that's thrown in their faces, this group is unphased and ready for more, and that puts them on top of any superhero team.