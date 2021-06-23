Health Coach Tip – Meat Labeling 101

Making your meat choices can be confusing! If you can get to a farm and talk to the farmer, that’s the best way to know what you are getting – but not always possible. If you are buying meat at a grocery store or at a butcher, keep the following tips and definitions in mind. Our suggestion – buy the best meat you can afford. If price is a concern – and yes, the good stuff will invariably be more pricey – then consider buying less, and use meats as an ‘accent’ in the meal. Or take a page out of grandma’s book and purchase less expensive cuts to use in soups or stews. Here’s a roundup of the most familiar labels you’ll see and what they mean: