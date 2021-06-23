Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Britain risks missing climate targets due to lack of policies -advisers

By Susanna Twidale
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPOa5_0adVMPJi00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s lack of policies to meet net zero emissions by 2050 is jeopardising its chance of meeting the target, the country’s climate advisers said in a progress report on Thursday.

Britain in 2019 became the G7 first member to set a net zero target, which will require wholesale changes in the way that Britons travel, eat and consume electricity.

The country is also hosting international climate talks in November in Glasgow, where countries are expected to outline plans to meet the Paris climate agreement to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

"The targets (Britain) set are not going to be achieved by magic. Surprisingly little has been done so far to deliver on them," said Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) in a briefing with journalists. Graphic: Britain's progress towards meeting net zero climate target:

Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions have fallen almost 50% since 1990 largely due to an increase in renewable power such as wind and solar, and a move away from polluting coal.

However, a rebound in emissions is expected in 2021 following a sharp fall in 2020 due to restrictions on homes and businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The government plans to ban the sale of new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel from 2030 and launched subsidy schemes to increase renewable power, but measures do not go far enough, the CCC said.

The government should phase out gas-fired power generation by 2035 unless it is fitted with technology to capture and store emissions and new home boilers sold from 2025 should also be able to use hydrogen, the CCC said in a raft of recommendations.

It said Britons should be encouraged to reduce meat consumption and the country should apply a carbon tax or minimum carbon standards for products imported from abroad.

Failure to publish a clear strategy soon will also undermine Britain’s ability to encourage other countries to set tougher climate goals at the Glasgow talks, the CCC said.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Britain#Climate#Paris Climate Agreement#Uk#Britons#Ccc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Global Warming
Related
EnvironmentBBC

Wales' climate change plans 'not sufficient', advisers says

Lives and livelihoods are at risk if Wales does not do more to prepare for a hotter, wetter future, government advisers say. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said current plans to protect people, infrastructure and wildlife "will not be sufficient". It comes despite warnings in a series of reports by...
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK policies will not deliver emission cuts pledge, says climate adviser

Boris Johnson’s government has set “historic” targets on the climate crisis but has failed so far to come up with the policies needed to reach them, the government’s independent advisers on the climate have warned. The Climate Change Committee published two progress reports on Thursday, showing the UK lagging behind...
Environmentgmfus.org

Transatlantic Climate Policies A View from the Private Sector

In November, nations from around the globe will meet in Glasgow for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to evaluate progress made and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris agreement signed in 2016. Since the meetings in Paris, the international community seems to have reached a tipping point in addressing climate change policies. Not only has the fight against climate change made it to the top of domestic policy agendas, but the private sector has been more engaged than ever before. Following major pledges by many international companies since the Paris Accord was signed to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt renewal energy, innovate, and improve their natural resources management, the focus is shifting to concrete deliverables and to the sustainable efforts the private sector is implementing to address climate change. Against this background, questions that will be addressed will include:
Advocacytalesbuzz.com

Climate activists target Norway at human rights court

OSLO — Norwegian climate activists have asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to rule against Norway’s plans for more oil drilling in the Arctic, the campaigners said Tuesday, arguing the country’s exploration deprives young people of their future. The lawsuit, by six individuals between ages 20 and 27...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles joins insurance firms in climate push

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles and the Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) insurance market launched a task force on Thursday to help the industry make the transition to a net zero economy. The task force is chaired by Lloyd's, with support from Charles' Sustainable Markets Initiative. It includes...
Economythewestonforum.com

Great Britain sets up promotional bank for climate-friendly projectsمشاريع

Above all, the expansion of British rail traffic will be fostered by the new bank. Photo: iStockphoto/daverhead. Great Britain Creates Bank for Climate Friendly Enterprises. With the New Development Bank, the British government wants to enable investments in climate-friendly infrastructure. This bank can then finance clean energy, transport, sanitation and waste projects across all regions of the UKShare it Ministry of Finance With.
Worldfroggyweb.com

Britain will not demand climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will not require delegates attending November’s international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organising the event said on Wednesday. Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief...
EconomyThe Guardian

Absurd planning policies that create Britain’s housing crisis

Re your editorial on second homes (21 June), there are useful models in European countries for the regulation of housing in rural and seaside communities. In Denmark (population around 5.5 million), there are around 200,000 summer houses. These cannot be used as year-round residences or bought by non-Danes without permission from the government.
TravelTelegraph

Britain's Covid travel policy is irrational and damaging

The UK’s Covid travel policy is not only confusing and cumbersome, it lacks any rationale. To deny fully vaccinated people the chance to travel overseas without quarantining on their return makes no sense. More than that, EU leaders look at the cautious approach in the UK and conclude that it would be better to keep British tourists out.
Environmentayradvertiser.com

Key actions the Government must take to tackle climate crisis – advisers

Rapid action in dozens of areas is needed to ensure the UK tackles the climate crisis, Government advisers warn. Here are some of their key recommendations. – Transport: A comprehensive package is needed to support the rollout of electric vehicles, including subsidies or tax breaks to encourage people to buy clean cars, and widespread deployment of charge points.
Environmentbarrheadnews.com

Planning Bill must include climate goals for every development, advisers warn

The Government’s proposed planning reforms have come under new fire as its climate advisers warned ministers they are not delivering on environmental goals. Ministers want to overhaul the planning system, arguing it would boost the building of high-quality, sustainable homes by streamlining the process and cutting red tape, but critics warn the plans will undermine local democracy.
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Britain`s $30.6 billion COVID-19 test-and-trace programme still missing targets: Watchdog

Britain's much-maligned multi-billion pound COVID-19 test-and-trace system has improved but is still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases have not been reported, parliament's spending watchdog said on Friday. The programme, which was given a 22 billion pound ($30.6 billion) budget, was launched by PM Boris Johnson in May 2020 to oversee testing of those who thought they had the virus.