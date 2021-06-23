Vin Diesel says Paul Walker sent John Cena to join 'Fast & Furious'
Vin Diesel believes the spirit of his late co-star Paul Walker helped bring John Cena into the "Fast & Furious" family. While chatting with host Kelly Clarkson Tuesday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Diesel recalled experiencing a "strange feeling" when Cena visited him one day, which led to Cena being cast as Jakob, the younger brother of Diesel's character, Dom, in “F9," the ninth installment in the blockbuster franchise.www.today.com