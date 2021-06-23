Cancel
‘Underground Railroad’ Actor Donald Elise Watkins Signs with UTA

UTA has signed actor Donald Elise Watkins in all areas. Watkins can currently be seen on Barry Jenkins’ limited series adaption of Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, playing Rumsey Brooks. His recent projects include the Amazon and Blumhouse horror film Black Box opposite Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad, and the upcoming Amazon and Temple Hill production Emergency.

