Last Thursday, three teens were indicted in connection with the death of a 25-year-old Antonio Iglesias. On May 4th, 2021, at approximately 7:30 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers and Big Spring Fire/EMS were dispatched to the Shell station located at 2501 S. Gregg for a male subject - later identified as Iglesias - lying in the parking lot, unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found Iglesias to have a laceration to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately, Iglesias had succumbed to his injuries.