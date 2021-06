The risks posed to healthy people, namely adolescents and young adults, by Pfizer’s COVID-19 injection is starting to spread. Germany’s vaccine advisory committee, known as STIKO, is “not currently recommending the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12-17 without pre-existing conditions.” Israel is looking into a probable heart condition link and the CDC is hosting an “emergency meeting” at the end of this week to discuss the same, while Ontario doctors start a probe into heart inflammation in teenagers post mRNA injection.