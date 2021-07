A Florida crossbow hunter by the name of Corey Chubon is lucky to be alive. His Wyoming guide and father of five, Mark Uptain, was not as lucky. The unfortunate story took place back on September 14th, 2018. Chubon was on a hunting trip on Terrace Mountain in the Teton Wilderness, which is roughly around 45 miles northeast of Jackson, Wyoming. Chubon and Uptain had gone back for an elk carcass when they were attacked by two grizzly bears.