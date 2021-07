STANFORD, Calif. - Dr. Enock Francois and Vincenzo Joseph have been named assistant coaches for the Stanford wrestling program, head coach Rob Koll announced today. "I had the pleasure of working with Enock for three years at Cornell and couldn't be more excited to have him join us at Stanford," said Koll. "I also had the displeasure of having to compete against Vincenzo and I am thrilled to finally have him on my team!"