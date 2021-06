Bell is not starting Tuesday's game against the Rays, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. The switch hitter has hit .281 with three homers and 10 RBI in his last 10 games. Bell has also struck out just 13.9 percent of the time during that span, as opposed to his 26.6 percent strikeout rate over his first 52 games of the season. Ryan Zimmerman will bat fourth and play first base Tuesday.