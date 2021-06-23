Aussies on Tour: The 10 riders flying the flag in France

I suppose we should start with Mathieu van der Poel’s hero act, since it’s been the best part of an ugly Tour de France. MvdP has been one of the best riders in the world in every discipline for half a decade now, and his Tour debut proved well worth the wait. On Stage 2, the Dutchman seized the yellow jersey with an incredible ride, following up his solo attack to win the intermediate time bonus sprint on the first circuit of the Mûr-de-Bretagne with an even more incisive solo attack to take the stage win with a big enough gap to get himself into yellow. It was brave, uncompromising racing, the sort you see more in one-day races than Grand Tours. MvdP is also cycling legend Raymond Poulidor’s grandson, and with his pair of attacks on the Mûr, he earned the prize that eluded his grandfather for his entire career. Poulidor, who died in November 2019, is famous for being the greatest rider in Tour history never to have won the whole thing or even taken the yellow jersey, and his grandson was overcome by emotion when he dedicated the win to Poulidor.