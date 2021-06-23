Joni Mitchell Thanks Fans, Reflects on Blue in Rare Video Message: Watch

Brian Blade, a musician originally from Louisiana, is best known for his energetic, searching drumming with The Wayne Shorter Quartet. He’s also known for his work with some of guitars most modern practitioners: as a sideman with John Scofield and Pat Metheny, and with Kurt Rosenwinkel in his own, hymnlike chamber-jazz orchestra, The Briane Blade Fellowship. Outside of these post-bop realms, Blade also worked as a supportive studio drummer on a suite of successful, pop-based albums in the 90s: Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me (a multi-Grammy winner); Joe Henry’s parade-tinged Scar, and even on Dylan’s Time Out of Mind (with co-conspirator Daniel Lanois)–each carrying a 90s songwriter aura with universal overtones. In 2009, Verve Forecast released Blade’s own singer-songwriter debut, Mama Rosa, a thirteen-track, cerulean, folk-soul odyssey which features producer Lanois taking the reins with swirling lead guitar on several tracks.