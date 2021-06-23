Joni Mitchell Thanks Fans, Reflects on Blue in Rare Video Message: Watch
Joni Mitchell has posted a rare video to social media thanking fans. This week marked the 50th anniversary of her seminal album Blue, and the event was met with multiple articles discussing the LP’s enduring brilliance. “I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell said in the clip. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.” Watch her post below.pitchfork.com