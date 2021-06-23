Cancel
Joni Mitchell Thanks Fans, Reflects on Blue in Rare Video Message: Watch

By Madison Bloo m
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joni Mitchell has posted a rare video to social media thanking fans. This week marked the 50th anniversary of her seminal album Blue, and the event was met with multiple articles discussing the LP’s enduring brilliance. “I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell said in the clip. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.” Watch her post below.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

Related
MusicThe Independent

Story of the Song: Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell

It’s 1969. In Hawaii, Joni Mitchell steps on to her balcony and squints at the waving palms. She glances down at the concrete car park in the grounds. “I thought, ‘They paved paradise and put up a parking lot,’” she recalled in the early Seventies. “And that's how the song ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ was born.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Laura Marling Narrates Joni Mitchell Radio Documentary: Listen

Laura Marling has narrated a BBC Radio 4 documentary on Joni Mitchell’s Blue. Celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary, the half-hour program documents Mitchell’s childhood and her musical life, with Marling and other guests—including Ellie Goulding, Beth Orton, Graham Nash, and Seal—describing her influence on their songwriting and ethos. Head to BBC Sounds to listen to the documentary.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Joni Mitchell says people were "afraid" of her classic album Blue

Joni Mitchell has given a rare interview, looking back on the legacy of her classic album Blue, which turns 50 this week. Originally released in 1971, the LP was the singer-songwriter's fourth album and its introspective lyricism and sparse production has inspired numerous others to follow in Mitchell's footsteps, from Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” Was Released During Carole King’s Run with “Tapestry” 50 Years Ago Today

As you know, Joni Mitchell’s 1971 watershed album “Blue is number 1 today. When it was released 50 years ago, it never hit number 1. The number 1 album at the time was Carole King’s Tapestry. It was in the middle of a long run at the top of the charts. Carole’s double A side single, “It’s Too Late” backed with ( or b/w) “I Feel the Earth Move” was on a similar run at number 1 on the Hot 100.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Nite Jewel Announces New Album No Sun, Shares New Video: Watch

Ramona Gonzalez is back with a new Nite Jewel album. The announcement of No Sun comes with a video for her new song “This Time.” The LP is due out August 27 via Gloriette. Check out the Anna Stypko–directed video for “This Time” below. According to a press statement, No Sun “questions and remodels the archetype of female pain.”
New York City, NYaquariumdrunkard.com

Joni Mitchell w/ Brian Blade :: Fez Club NYC, 1995 | Bootleg

Brian Blade, a musician originally from Louisiana, is best known for his energetic, searching drumming with The Wayne Shorter Quartet. He’s also known for his work with some of guitars most modern practitioners: as a sideman with John Scofield and Pat Metheny, and with Kurt Rosenwinkel in his own, hymnlike chamber-jazz orchestra, The Briane Blade Fellowship. Outside of these post-bop realms, Blade also worked as a supportive studio drummer on a suite of successful, pop-based albums in the 90s: Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me (a multi-Grammy winner); Joe Henry’s parade-tinged Scar, and even on Dylan’s Time Out of Mind (with co-conspirator Daniel Lanois)–each carrying a 90s songwriter aura with universal overtones. In 2009, Verve Forecast released Blade’s own singer-songwriter debut, Mama Rosa, a thirteen-track, cerulean, folk-soul odyssey which features producer Lanois taking the reins with swirling lead guitar on several tracks.
Celebritiesalbumism.com

Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ Turns 50 | Anniversary Retrospective

Happy 50th Anniversary to Joni Mitchell’s fourth studio album Blue, originally released June 22, 1971. “Our House,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s idyllic 1970 hit about the “very, very, very fine house” is sunshine made audible. It’s the fantasy everyone wants to live in. Now take that perfect image—with the flowers and the fireside love songs and two cats in the yard—and just crush it. Destroy it all. The “life used to be so hard / now everything is easy ‘cause of you” part? Turn it inside out. Bleach it. Set it on fire.
Musicmojo4music.com

Joni Mitchell Celebrates 50 Years Of Blue With Demos & Outtakes EP...

To mark the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s legendary Blue album, Rhino has today released Blue 50 (Demos And Outtakes). The digital EP debuts five unreleased recordings from the making of Blue that will feature on the upcoming second Archives boxset drawn from Mitchell's extensive collection of unheard material. Blue...
MusicRolling Stone

Joni Mitchell: 50 Essential Songs

In May 2021, during an interview with Clive Davis, Joni Mitchell reflected on negative reviews she’s received over the years. “I thought, why is it that people are so hard on this stuff? Well, I guess it’s because it’s different,” she said. “It doesn’t fit into a genre. You can’t say it’s folk music or jazz; it’s somewhere in between.”
Musicklcc.org

Joni Mitchell, 'California (Blue Demos Session)'

One of the most common praises for Joni Mitchell's Blue is its raw, emotional songwriting and production. Mitchell's Blue 50 (Demos and Outtakes) doubles down on this quality, most notably in the demo version of "California." Equipped only with her inviting voice and a twangy dulcimer (sans James Taylor), Mitchell sings about her European excursions from Greece to Spain to France, where the song was written. While she journeys across the continent, she yearns to return home to California. The final question of this demo version feels even more homesick than in the original version as she begs to know: "Will you take me as I am?"
CelebritiesKansas City Star

Joni Mitchell feels all your love for ‘Blue’: ’50 years later, people finally get it’

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has a rare message for fans upon the 50th anniversary of "Blue," her seminal fourth studio album. The latest post on the Canadian musician's Instagram page, which is managed by her team and usually refers to Mitchell in the third person, features a video of the Grammy winner reflecting on the warm reception for "Blue" in recent weeks.