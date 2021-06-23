Man dies after shootout with mother at northwest OKC apartment complex, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say a man died after he and his mother started shooting at each other during a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to reports of shots being fired at the Bennett Ridge Apartments near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Rockwell Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.www.koco.com