Everybooty 2021 Tea Dance

Paying homage to the queer tradition of the tea dance popularized in 1960s New York, BAM's Pride party brings together community members from Brooklyn's senior LGBTQ Community and the general public for an intimate outdoor event in downtown Brooklyn, right next to BAM. The celebration features DJs; drag; line dancing; and performances and activities with Archie Burnett (first father of the House of Ninja), Hannah Lou (drag artist & DJ, House of Bushwig), Missleidy the Plant Lady (Cuban drag performer), Bermuda, and Monster Babylon (vogue artists and performers). RSVP to Contact sgarvey@bam.org.