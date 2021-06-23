Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Everybooty 2021 Tea Dance

Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaying homage to the queer tradition of the tea dance popularized in 1960s New York, BAM's Pride party brings together community members from Brooklyn's senior LGBTQ Community and the general public for an intimate outdoor event in downtown Brooklyn, right next to BAM. The celebration features DJs; drag; line dancing; and performances and activities with Archie Burnett (first father of the House of Ninja), Hannah Lou (drag artist & DJ, House of Bushwig), Missleidy the Plant Lady (Cuban drag performer), Bermuda, and Monster Babylon (vogue artists and performers). RSVP to Contact sgarvey@bam.org.

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Dance#Dj#Line Dancing#Pride Party#Lgbtq Community#The House Of Ninja#House#Bushwig#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...