UK house prices surged over the past year at their fastest pace since 2004, according to an index.Nationwide found that sold prices jumped 13.4 per cent in the 12 months to June as experts predicted that a “cocktail of forces” would continue to support the booming market.Despite the economic upheaval of the pandemic, the average price of a home rose 0.7 per cent in June, following a 1.7 per cent surge in May.The increases mean prices are up almost 5 per cent since March. Estate agents have reported a rush of buyers seeking to push through their property purchases before...