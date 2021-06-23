Cancel
Army Corps says it will conduct extensive review of Enbridge's Line 5 tunnel plan

michiganradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will conduct an extensive review of Enbridge Energy's plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes waterway in Michigan. The Canadian company wants the tunnel to house an underwater section of its Line 5 pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Permits from several agencies, including the Army Corps, are needed. The Corps said Wednesday the project will require an environmental impact statement, which involves a lengthy study of the plans and potential alternatives.

