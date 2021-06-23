Army Corps says it will conduct extensive review of Enbridge's Line 5 tunnel plan

U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Remedial Investigation At Former Suffolk County Army Air Field Bombing And Gunnery Range Virtual Meeting Announcement. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is preparing to conduct an environmental investigation at the 4,297 acre former Suffolk County Army Airfield (AAF) Bombing and Gunnery Range (BGR) Munitions Response Site (MRS) located approximately 2 miles north of the Village of Westhampton Beach and to the west of the Suffolk County Airport. Over the next several weeks, the USACE will be contacting individual property owners to request access for the purpose of conducting geophysical surveys. Pending access to properties, work is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021.