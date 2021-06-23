Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Republicans in Michigan House pass bills to enact strict voter ID laws in Michigan

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans passed a series of bills Wednesday evening that would enact a strict voter ID law in Michigan. Michigan already requires voters to present an ID at their polling locations. But under current law, voters who don't have an ID when they show up can sign an affidavit affirming their identity and vote normally. SB 303, which passed the House along a party-line vote, would eliminate that option.

www.freep.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Senate Republicans#House Republicans#Sb#Democrats#Voters Not Politicians#The Aclu Of Michigan#Michigan Democratic Party#Hb#Monmouth University Poll#The Michigan Senate#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
ACLU
Related
Congress & Courtsrecordpatriot.com

Lampinen: GOP bills undermine voting access

It’s been widely publicized that red state legislatures in Georgia, Texas and Florida are passing laws to make voting more difficult. In Michigan however, most voters are unaware that our legislature is preparing to shackle voters and stifle our voices with these same restrictions. The Republican Senate has introduced a...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan House Passes Bipartisan Budget, Including Historic Increases in Education Spending

Although she thinks it’s only a “start,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded the bipartisan budget passed Thursday night by the Michigan House of Representatives. The House voted to pass the budget before the July 1 deadline, and includes the governor’s proposal to implement the largest increase in K-12 public school spending in the state’s history. Whitmer’s office claims the $16.7 billion in school expenditures will “close the gap between the lowest- and highest-funded school districts for the first time since the goal was introduced in 1994.”
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Michigan House approves tougher voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters would be required to present a valid photo ID at the polls before their ballot would be counted on Election under two bills that passed the Michigan House on Thursday. Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison, who voted for the bills, said they are...
Lansing, MIDetroit News

House advances bills toughening voter ID requirements

Lansing — The Michigan House approved legislation along party lines Wednesday that would toughen Michigan's voter ID requirements by eliminating the ability for ID-less voters to vouch for their identity through an affidavit. Instead, the legislation would require voters lacking an ID at the voting booth to fill out a...
Michigan StateNBC News

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

In a highly anticipated report released Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee rebutted former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there...
Michigan Statethecentersquare.com

House bill seeks forensic audit of 2020 Michigan election

(The Center Square) – A new bill introduced Tuesday in the Michigan House of Representatives seeks a forensic audit of last November’s election. Introduced by State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Lakes, House Bill 5091 aims to create an audit board to review the 2020 election as well as identify corrective actions to improve Michigan’s ongoing election processes. A bipartisan audit board would be required to name a nonpartisan corporation to conduct the audit.
Harrisburg, PAWFMZ-TV Online

PA House voting on bill that would enforce voter ID requirement

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives appears poised to approve sweeping changes to the state's elections laws. The change would require voters to show photo ID at the polls. A final vote could come as early as Tuesday. The bill would also put new restrictions on mail-in...
Charlevoix, MInbc25news.com

Michigan House passes bill to eliminate extra $300 payment for unemployed

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan House is moving forward with a bill that would eliminate the extra $300 federal payment for those unemployed. This comes as the governor lifts restrictions across the state, allowing businesses like restaurants to operate at full capacity. Managers at Stafford’s Weathervane Restaurant in Charlevoix...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Michigan House lawmakers pass bill requiring election challengers to undergo training

In a rare showing of bipartisan support for election reform, Michigan House lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that would require election challengers to undergo training. The vote comes after the Nov. 3 election in which Republican challengers flooded Detroit's TCF Center where absentee ballots were counted, demanded that election workers stop the count and mistook standard processes for fraud.
Politicspopulist.press

Legislation Just Passed Requiring Voter ID

Michigan’s Republican-led Senate on June 16 passed several bills that, if signed into law, would implement more voter identification requirements for in-person voters and absentee voters, adding Michigan to a growing list of states pursuing more stringent election measures. All Senate Republicans voted in favor of the three bills, while...
Pennsylvania Statedemocracydocket.com

Pennsylvania Republicans Propose New Voter ID Restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new bill proposed by Pennsylvania House Republicans would establish additional ID requirements for voters in the state. House Bill 1300, proposed by Rep. Seth Grove (R), is a 149-page bill that includes sweeping election changes, including some expansions of ballot access such as increasing the number of drop boxes around the state. However, the bill also requires that all voters who cast their ballots in person provide an ID at their polling location. Voters who do not would have to vote via affidavit, and could be subject to criminal penalties including jail time. HB 1300 also moves the deadline to register to vote up by 15 days, requiring voters to register a full month before Election Day.
Electionstelegraphherald.com

Letter: Voter ID laws not oppressive

In the June 18 and June 26 TH, there were cartoons implying that voting rights of Blacks are being suppressed or taken away. The issue with these cartoons, and thinking, is that they don’t make sense because there is no evidence. They are only a myth — a big lie — to use the Democrats’ language. According to national polls, over 60% of voters want ID, to eliminate mass mailing to everyone on the voting rolls (dead, moved, out of state, or duplicates) or to eliminate harvesting ballots as one way toward guaranteeing an honest election.
Grand Traverse County, MIUpNorthLive.com

Michigan House approves school funding bill

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) --The Michigan House of Representatives approved budget bills with an increase in funding for K–12 schools. A record $16.7 billion could be heading to Michigan schools. For the first time in 25 years, the bill gives every student in the state the same foundation dollars.
Michigan StatePosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Know the Law – Michigan Fireworks Laws

As we head into the 4th of July holiday weekend and the celebrations that often go hand-in-hand with those festivities, Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, provides further insight into Michigan’s fireworks laws, regulations, and safety considerations.