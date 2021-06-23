Republicans in Michigan House pass bills to enact strict voter ID laws in Michigan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new bill proposed by Pennsylvania House Republicans would establish additional ID requirements for voters in the state. House Bill 1300, proposed by Rep. Seth Grove (R), is a 149-page bill that includes sweeping election changes, including some expansions of ballot access such as increasing the number of drop boxes around the state. However, the bill also requires that all voters who cast their ballots in person provide an ID at their polling location. Voters who do not would have to vote via affidavit, and could be subject to criminal penalties including jail time. HB 1300 also moves the deadline to register to vote up by 15 days, requiring voters to register a full month before Election Day.