Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her

By Nicole Massabrook
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iY82I_0adVKtWy00
Britney Spears arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 28, 2016. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Showing support. As Britney Spears spoke about her conservatorship publicly for the first time, celebrities reacted on social media.

Mariah Carey was among the first to show the “Circus” singer, 39, some love. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” the Glitter star, 51, wrote on Wednesday, June 23, shortly after Spears’ spoke out.

Dan Levy, star and creator of Schitt’s Creek, retweeted Carey’s message and added a red heart.

Halsey also spoke out, adding that she hopes the conservatorship is removed. “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” the “Graveyard” singer, 26, wrote on Twitter. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

The Louisiana-raised pop star, 39, called into court to discuss her conservatorship, which started in 2008. “I just want my life back,” Spears said on Wednesday, speaking out against her father, Jamie Spears, for the first time. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

She made it clear that she’s ready for the adult guardianship to be over. “I told the whole world I’m happy — it’s a lie,” she added. “I’ve been in denial. I am traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”

Since 2008, the Crossroads star has not been in control of her financial or personal decisions. Her father has been a coconservator since the beginning, but he stepped down as coconservator of her person in 2019. Jodi Montgomery stepped in to make personal decisions for the performer, but her father remains in charge of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I would like to have the real deal. I want to be to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under the conservatorship I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney said, adding that she was not allowed to go to the doctor to have it removed.

Hulu’s The New York Times PresentsFraming Britney Spears,” released in February, brought renewed public interest to Spears’ legal situation, and many celebrities came forward to say they supported ending the conservatorship. After Britney’s 30-minute statement on Wednesday, the stars came out again to rally around the “Womanizer” singer.

Scroll through to see more celebs who are supporting the singer after her courtroom address.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Halsey
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Schitt S Creek#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Is Sick That Britney Spears Is Being ‘Treated Like A Slave’: ‘The FBI Needs To Extract Her’

‘The View’ co-hosts have reacted to Britney Spears’ court appearance about her controversial conservatorship, with Meghan McCain comparing it to ‘human trafficking’. Meghan McCain has suggested the FBI should get involved in Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. The TV personality opened up on the June 23 episode of The View, comparing the “Toxic” hitmaker’s situation to “human trafficking” and suggested the courts allowed “open slavery” to happen. “She is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators,” Meghan began. “If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating?”
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Halsey's Sweet Response After Fan Claims "You've Been Pregnant Forever"

Watch: Halsey Responds to Fan Who Claims "You've Been Pregnant Forever" Excited for Halsey to welcome their first child? You're not the only one. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots, including a few photos of their baby bump. After seeing the pictures, one follower commented, "You've been pregnant forever." However, Halsey set the record straight, dropping a laughing emoji and replying, "I only announced it like 4 months ago."
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Here Are All The Shocking Things Britney Spears Revealed In Court

After years of speculation about Britney Spears' well-being, #FreeBritney supporters and fans finally heard from the 39-year-old pop star herself on Wednesday when she asked to be freed from her long-running conservatorship. Speaking to a Los Angeles judge via a virtual court appearance, Spears asked for an end to the...
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears, Explains Silence: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of big sister Britney Spears after the pop superstar publicly testified for the first time in her conservatorship case on June 23. The former child star also addressed why she hasn't spoken out after her big sister's powerful testimony -- something fans have criticized the younger Spears for -- in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories Monday (June 28).
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?