Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her

Britney Spears arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 28, 2016. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Showing support. As Britney Spears spoke about her conservatorship publicly for the first time, celebrities reacted on social media.

Mariah Carey was among the first to show the “Circus” singer, 39, some love. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” the Glitter star, 51, wrote on Wednesday, June 23, shortly after Spears’ spoke out.

Dan Levy, star and creator of Schitt’s Creek, retweeted Carey’s message and added a red heart.

Halsey also spoke out, adding that she hopes the conservatorship is removed. “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” the “Graveyard” singer, 26, wrote on Twitter. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

The Louisiana-raised pop star, 39, called into court to discuss her conservatorship, which started in 2008. “I just want my life back,” Spears said on Wednesday, speaking out against her father, Jamie Spears, for the first time. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

She made it clear that she’s ready for the adult guardianship to be over. “I told the whole world I’m happy — it’s a lie,” she added. “I’ve been in denial. I am traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”

Since 2008, the Crossroads star has not been in control of her financial or personal decisions. Her father has been a coconservator since the beginning, but he stepped down as coconservator of her person in 2019. Jodi Montgomery stepped in to make personal decisions for the performer, but her father remains in charge of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I would like to have the real deal. I want to be to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under the conservatorship I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney said, adding that she was not allowed to go to the doctor to have it removed.

Hulu’s The New York Times Presents “Framing Britney Spears,” released in February, brought renewed public interest to Spears’ legal situation, and many celebrities came forward to say they supported ending the conservatorship. After Britney’s 30-minute statement on Wednesday, the stars came out again to rally around the “Womanizer” singer.

Scroll through to see more celebs who are supporting the singer after her courtroom address.