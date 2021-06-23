U.S. Supreme Court permits president to fire FHFA director, restricts union access to farm laborers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down a decision freeing President Joe Biden to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and issued another ruling restricting union organizers’ access to farmworkers.

In Collins v. Yellen, the justices ruled that the way FHFA — which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — was organized and structured was unconstitutional because the president could not fire its director except in cases of misconduct or neglect. The high court ruled that the U.S. president can fire the FHFA director at will.

In light of the ruling, the White House has indicated President Joe Biden will fire current FHFA Director Mark Calabria, a Trump appointee, “with an appointee who reflects the administration’s values,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac either guarantee or own over 50% of the U.S. residential housing market, estimated to be valued at approximately $11 trillion.

After the justices also rejected investors’ objections to the Treasury Department’s receiving Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s profits, the Journal reported that their stocks initially dived 40%.

The two mortgage giants have been under government control since 2008. Calabria wanted them free of government oversight.

In a separate 6-3 ruling, the high court struck down a California regulation dating back to 1975 and limited the ability of union organizers to visit farm laborers.

The state regulation required owners to permit “union organizers onto their property for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year.”

"Government-authorized invasions of property -- whether by plane, boat, cable, or beachcomber -- are physical takings requiring just compensation," Roberts said in the majority opinion. "Accordingly, the growers' complaint states a claim for an uncompensated taking in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments."

Justice Stephen Breyer, writing a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said that “the government need pay the employers ‘just compensation’ only if the regulation ‘goes too far.’