Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court permits president to fire FHFA director, restricts union access to farm laborers

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdWhB_0adVKHQi00

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down a decision freeing President Joe Biden to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and issued another ruling restricting union organizers’ access to farmworkers.

In Collins v. Yellen, the justices ruled that the way FHFA — which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — was organized and structured was unconstitutional because the president could not fire its director except in cases of misconduct or neglect. The high court ruled that the U.S. president can fire the FHFA director at will.

In light of the ruling, the White House has indicated President Joe Biden will fire current FHFA Director Mark Calabria, a Trump appointee, “with an appointee who reflects the administration’s values,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac either guarantee or own over 50% of the U.S. residential housing market, estimated to be valued at approximately $11 trillion.

After the justices also rejected investors’ objections to the Treasury Department’s receiving Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s profits, the Journal reported that their stocks initially dived 40%.

The two mortgage giants have been under government control since 2008. Calabria wanted them free of government oversight.

In a separate 6-3 ruling, the high court struck down a California regulation dating back to 1975 and limited the ability of union organizers to visit farm laborers.

The state regulation required owners to permit “union organizers onto their property for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year.”

"Government-authorized invasions of property -- whether by plane, boat, cable, or beachcomber -- are physical takings requiring just compensation," Roberts said in the majority opinion. "Accordingly, the growers' complaint states a claim for an uncompensated taking in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments."

Justice Stephen Breyer, writing a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said that “the government need pay the employers ‘just compensation’ only if the regulation ‘goes too far.’


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.
Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Supreme Court Justices#Fhfa#The U S Supreme Court#The White House#Trump#The Wall Street Journal#The Treasury Department#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Beachcomber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Housing
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices. The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Breyer watch intensifies as Supreme Court term nears its close

(CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer has taken a commanding role in the final days of the Supreme Court session, writing decisions preserving Obamacare and bolstering student free speech and, when conservatives ruled against union organizing on agricultural land, forcefully dissenting for the left wing. But what some liberals want to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court issues rulings in three cases on June 25

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued rulings in three cases on June 25. One case—Transunion LLC v. Ramirez—was argued during the court’s March sitting, and two cases—Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association—were argued during the court’s April sitting.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court: Constitution requires more supervision over administrative patent judges from Patent and Trademark Office director

In United States v. Arthrex, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Appointments Clause does not allow administrative patent judges (APJs) to resolve patent disputes without more supervision from higher-level agency officials. In its June 21 decision, the court decided to sever the parts of the patent statute that prevented the director of the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) from reviewing APJ decisions unilaterally.
California Statekingcityrustler.com

Supreme Court rules against union recruiting on California farms

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a California regulation allowing union organizers to recruit agricultural workers at their workplaces violated the constitutional rights of their employers. The vote was 6-3, with the court’s three liberal members in dissent. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said...
California Stateeenews.net

Supreme Court sides with Calif. farmer in union fight

The Supreme Court today sided with a California strawberry grower who claimed union organizers violated his property rights when they came on his farm to recruit workers. In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, the conservative wing of the court dealt a blow to unionizing efforts, concluding that a California labor regulation allowing access to farms amounted to an unconstitutional taking without compensation.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Progressives Earned a Qualified Supreme Court Win From Clarence Thomas

Technically, the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision in Nestle v. Doe is a loss for human rights enforcement in the United States. The court ruled unanimously against six former child slaves who sued two major corporations for allegedly aiding and abetting their enslavement. That outcome is no surprise. What is shocking is that the defendants failed to persuade the court to immunize all corporations from lawsuits under the Alien Tort Statute. Corporations bet big on Nestle v. Doe, apparently convinced that SCOTUS would use the case to abolish corporate liability under the ATS. Instead, five justices concluded that domestic corporations can be sued under the statute. Nestle thus hands a narrow loss to a half-dozen plaintiffs while opening the door to future litigation against corrupt, abusive, and lawless businesses.