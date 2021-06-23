Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON...NORTHWESTERN WALLACE AND WESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 518 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Kanorado, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland, Burlington, Kanorado and Ruleton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 440 and 450. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH