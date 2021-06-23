Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elmore, Owyhee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Elmore; Owyhee The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Elmore County in southwestern Idaho West central Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho * Until 600 PM MDT.. * At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Toy Pass, or 46 miles south of Nampa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Silver City and Delamar Mine around 540 PM MDT. Oreana around 550 PM MDT. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH