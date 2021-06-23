Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PAZ AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MST/500 PM PDT/ At 416 PM MST/416 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Quartzsite, or 30 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Ehrenberg and Poston. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 16. CA Interstate 10 near mile marker 156. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 111 and 126.