Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden admin to ban certain solar goods made in Xinjiang region: report

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwxJr_0adVJyyo00
© UPI Photo

As a rebuke to China’s human rights abuses against its Uyghur Muslim population, the Biden administration is expected to announce a ban on Thursday on some solar goods made in the Xinjiang region, Bloomberg reported.

Muslim minorities like the Uyghurs live in the Xinjiang region and have been subjected torture and persecution. It’s also the same region where a piece of infrastructure that’s used for semiconductors and solar panels is made, called polysilicon. The Xinjiang region makes about half of the world’s supply of polysilicon.

The proposed ban is similar to one on exports that under the Trump administration targeted Xinjiang’s tomatoes and cotton, according to Politico.

Because the export would target a piece of infrastructure used in solar panels, it could affects Biden's renewable energy goals.

It’s unclear what other types of materials would be included under the ban.

The Commerce Department will also blacklist five Chinese entities, according to Bloomberg. The entities are Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan) Co. Ltd., Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co. Ltd, Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd., Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology Co. Ltd, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Panels#Renewable Energy#Infrastructure#Uyghur Muslim#Bloomberg#Uyghurs#Politico#The Commerce Department#Chinese#Hoshine Silicon Industry#Xinjiang East Hope#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: House votes to repeal more war authorizations | Comparing Biden's Pentagon request to House version | Biden airstrikes heat up debate over war powers

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The House on Tuesday voted to repeal a pair of decades-old war authorizations related...
Aiken, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

Groups sue Biden admin over planned expansion of nuke work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Watchdog groups sued the Biden administration Tuesday over its plans to produce plutonium cores for the U.S. nuclear stockpile, arguing federal agencies have failed to conduct a detailed environmental review of potential impacts around installations in New Mexico and South Carolina. A lawsuit filed against the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Milley adds confusion to America's ambiguity on defending Taiwan

Has the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff just added another layer of ambiguity on whether America will defend Taiwan against aggression from China?. Gen. Mark Milley seemed to raise the threshold for possible U.S. intervention when he testified last week before the House Armed Services Committee. He was asked whether he agreed with the earlier congressional testimony from the outgoing and incoming commanders of the Indo-Pacific Command that China’s momentum toward a move against Taiwan is accelerating.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

Happy Tuesday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

House passes bills to make U.S. science more competitive with China

The House passed two bills on Monday that would bolster scientific research in an effort to give the U.S. a competitive edge over China. Why it matters: There have been concerns among lawmakers that the U.S. is being left behind in science and technology innovation as the Chinese Communist Party gains ground — something President Biden noted in his statement welcoming the House legislation Monday.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

House bills aim to dilute Chinese dominance in US telecom

House lawmakers are looking to stem China's increasing dominance in the telecommunications sphere and consider various proposals at an Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. The panel on Wednesday will consider nine tech and telecom bills with a broad goal of lessening American dependence on Chinese hardware and addressing national security concerns over wireless networks from foreign entities.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Biden admin won't oppose bid to revive immigration judges union

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped its opposition to an immigration judges union’s bid to overturn a labor panel’s Trump-era ruling that decertified the union. DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) on Friday withdrew its opposition to the National Association of Immigration Judges’ motion for reconsideration...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

From the big screen to boardrooms, China is tightening grips on US companies

While the word “decoupling” sounds like a sudden, abrupt process, it is, more often than not, a slow unwinding, punctuated by bursts of deterioration in the relationship. As talk of a U.S.-China “decoupling” has subsided somewhat since the height of the Trump administration trade wars, both Washington and Beijing are moving in directions that will increasingly force corporate boardrooms to address their reliance on Beijing and China’s influence over American companies.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Psaki says US has ‘solid’ support for Taiwan amid China’s aggressions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the Biden administration has “rock solid” support for the “leading democracy” Taiwan amid “China’s aggressions” — in remarks likely to irk communist-ruled mainland China. US-China relations soured during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beijing government has repeatedly sent warplanes into Taiwan’s...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

It’s time to call a slave a slave in China

An unwillingness to plainly describe and act on what is happening in China is betrayal, whether done by governments, companies or individuals. Last week, the Biden administration announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had issued a “withhold release order” on silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. in Xinjiang, China.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
Foreign PolicyNPR

White House Says U.S. Will Move Away From Goods Made By Forced Labor In Xinjiang

The Biden administration announced measures to eliminate goods made by forced labor in China's Xinjiang region from supply chains used by U.S. companies. The Biden administration today ordered trade bans on five entities from China. It says they're using forced labor to produce a material widely used in solar panels. The move is part of a broader effort to make sure China does not profit from the repression of ethnic minorities in the far western province of Xinjiang. The aim is to take Xinjiang out of the global supply chain for solar panels, something analysts believe will be very hard to do. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.