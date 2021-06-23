Cancel
Frontier Airlines does turnabout, drops 'COVID recovery charge'

By Pete Reinwald
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — A month after adding it, Frontier Airlines says it will rescind a “COVID recovery charge” that it included in promoted passenger fares. Frontier Airlines is rescinding a 'COVID recovery charge' in its promoted passenger fares. The low-cost airline says it started charging passengers an extra $1.59 per...

