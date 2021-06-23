Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM PDT At 418 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Desert Center, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 97 and 115. CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 11.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Desert Center, CA
City
Chiriaco Summit, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Special Weather Statement#Chuckwalla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
Seattle, WAPosted by
CNN

Millions remain under heat warning as extreme heat grips Northwest

(CNN) — The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts. Canada and US cities in the Northwest have reported their hottest temperatures on record....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...