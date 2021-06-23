Special Weather Statement issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM PDT At 418 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Desert Center, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 97 and 115. CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 11.