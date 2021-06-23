Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years

How YOU doing, Wendy Williams? A day after her ‘little brother’ Ray J treated her to lunch, the two reunited for another lovely day in the Big Apple. “Guess who’s treating me to brunch?” Wendy Williams captioned a June 26 Instagram photo of her sitting in the back seat with a masked mystery man. Wendy, 56, gave a few more hints to the identity of her lunch date: “He’s very cute [and] very married. I’m close to his family [and] he is my little brother.” Give up? It’s none other than Ray J! The 40-year-old rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star (and husband to Princess Love) met up with Wendy on Saturday, and it seems they had such a fun time together because they were spotted hanging out again the following day.