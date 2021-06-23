Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rob Manfred believes MLB's enforcement on sticky substances has 'gone very well'

By John Healy
Posted by 
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 6 days ago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the league’s newfound enforcement of inspecting pitchers for sticky substances has gone ‘very well’ two days in.

www.audacy.com
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
240
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Major League Baseball#Phillies#Q A#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: Carlos Rodon has some choice words for Rob Manfred

The Chicago White Sox and the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball learned about the new rules involving “sticky stuff” on Tuesday. Players who get caught are going to be suspended with pay for 10 games. It is a strange thing because of the fact that we are getting close to the halfway point of the season and they decided to change it now. Carlos Rodon had some interesting things to say about it following the news.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Tyler Anderson blames Rob Manfred for MLB's sticky ball scandal

Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson thinks Rob Manfred should look inward when casting blame for MLB’s sticky ball scandal. In a post-game session Tuesday with reporters, the veteran hurler said MLB’s practice of changing the baseball every year led pitchers to overcompensate with foreign substances. "I'm sure some guys will have bigger problems than other guys,” Anderson said, via Yahoo Sports. “I feel like this was just a problem created by Manfred by changing the ball every year.”
MLBNBC Washington

White Sox's Carlos Rodón Calls Out Rob Manfred on Astros, Foreign Substances

Rodón calls out Manfred about Astros amid 'sticky stuff' ban originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carlos Rodón sees a double standard. The Chicago White Sox pitcher, who's having a resurgent season and has firmly planted himself in the middle of the Cy Young conversation in the American League, has some thoughts on baseball's crackdown on foreign substances, the league's effort to eliminate the use of "sticky stuff" that's increasing spin rates and making pitches nearly impossible to hit.
MLBnetworthynewz.com

Rob Manfred Says MLB Is ‘Making Progress’ with Foreign Substance Crackdown

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering Max Scherzer’s outburst an outlier. Two days after the league began enforcing rules to prevent pitchers’ use of sticky substances—and one day after the Washington Nationals starter became visibly upset after he was checked three times during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies—Manfred told The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli that the first few days “have gone very well.”
MLBcalltothepen.com

Rob Manfred needs to address MLB foreign substance policy

It is time for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to come down from his ivory tower and address the peasants. His decree that All Foreign Substances On Base Balls Shall Henceforth Be Banned In Perpetuity is on the verge of turning the hallowed pastime into an utter farce, a sideshow that only the finest of jesters could ever hope to topple.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Trevor Bauer savagely trolls Rob Manfred and MLB

Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball once again find themselves in the forefront of the news cycle for a topic that isn’t going to help grow the game of baseball and its popularity. As a result, Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer decided to go troll mode and chime in with his own thoughts.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Max Scherzer Has Blunt Message For MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

On Tuesday night, fans watching the Washington Nationals face off against the Philadelphia Phillies were in for a treat. Star pitcher Max Scherzer made his return to the mound for the first time in over 10 days after suffering an injury on June 11. In his first start back, he was subject to the MLB’s new rule on foreign substances.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues to be an absolute joke

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Rob Manfred, the man who didn’t suspend any of the Houston Astros players for cheating their way to a World Series title, has turned MLB into a joke once again and this time things could get really messy for the league and the game that so many love.
MLBWeirton Daily Times

Column: MLB getting harder to watch, enjoy

Ever since Rob Manfred took over the reins as MLB commissioner on Jan. 25, 2015, the game has steadily become worse. It is as if Manfred has a magic wand and thinks he can change everything about Major League Baseball. There are a select few that are for the better, but most are horrible. Some are just flat-out ridiculous.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Gelb rips MLB's Rob Manfred: 'I can't stand this incompetent commissioner'

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred expressed satisfaction with the league's new and controversial crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances, arguing that the first two days of inspections went "really well." But some pitchers are decrying MLB's implementation of sticky stuff checks, and...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Admits he Made Foreign Substance Change Over Potential Unsavory Headlines

Really, we all knew this would be the case with Rob Manfred. The commissioner of MLB all but unilaterally decided that an existing rule on foreign substances be enforced by umpires in the middle of the season in 2021. Technically, the commish will say that other persons participated in the decision. Mainly he’s pointed to MLB consultant Theo Epstein as a contributor. But, as Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer perfectly put it, it’s a “Manfred rule.”
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Diamondbacks fire ex-Yankees slugger and 2009 World Series contributor

Former New York Yankees infielder Eric Hinkse is out of a job. So is his boss. The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Hinkse and Darnell Coles on Thursday. Coles was the team’s hitting coach and Hinske was the assistant hitting coach. MLB.com reports “The team named Triple-A Reno hitting coach Rick Short...