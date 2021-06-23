Rob Manfred believes MLB's enforcement on sticky substances has 'gone very well'
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the league’s newfound enforcement of inspecting pitchers for sticky substances has gone ‘very well’ two days in.www.audacy.com
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the league’s newfound enforcement of inspecting pitchers for sticky substances has gone ‘very well’ two days in.www.audacy.com
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.https://www.audacy.com/957thegame