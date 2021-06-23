Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

UNL announces vaccine registry with prize potential, fall COVID-19 testing

By Becca Hummel
Daily Nebraskan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChancellor Ronnie Green announced in an email today that vaccinated students will be eligible to be entered to receive a grand prize of one year’s worth of tuition and fees. Students who are fully vaccinated can voluntarily register their vaccination card starting next week for the chance to win prizes. The deadline to register a vaccination card for the prizes is Aug. 15. While the university does not require vaccinations, Green said in the email he encouraged getting vaccinated.

www.dailynebraskan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lancaster County, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Lancaster County, NE
Education
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lancaster County, NE
Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unl#Covid 19 Vaccine#Unl#Northwestern#Husker#The Safer Community App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is overturned

June 30 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes by Manhattan's district attorney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been expected to focus...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Miami, FLPosted by
NBC News

4 more bodies found in Miami condo rubble; death toll up to 16

Four more bodies were recovered at the site of last week's partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, bringing the death toll to 16, an official said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that crews found the bodies in the rubble Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported.