UNL announces vaccine registry with prize potential, fall COVID-19 testing
Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in an email today that vaccinated students will be eligible to be entered to receive a grand prize of one year’s worth of tuition and fees. Students who are fully vaccinated can voluntarily register their vaccination card starting next week for the chance to win prizes. The deadline to register a vaccination card for the prizes is Aug. 15. While the university does not require vaccinations, Green said in the email he encouraged getting vaccinated.www.dailynebraskan.com