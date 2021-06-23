The Trump-sized hole in New York law
Why has the Manhattan district attorney’s office not yet charged former President Trump with any crime? A hole in New York law may provide a clue. The heart of the potential case against Trump (and/or the Trump Organization) appears to be that Trump inflated the value of certain real estate holdings when applying for a loan from Deutsche Bank (and other lenders). His property tax returns and ethics disclosure forms reportedly provide much lower estimated values for the same properties.www.nydailynews.com