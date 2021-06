Director Andy Muschietti is continuing to tease The Flash by sharing glimpses of the super-suits worn by the movie’s many heroes on social media. He’s previously revealed the chest emblems of both Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster and Michael Keaton’s Batman, and today he did the same for Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Calle is getting her big cinematic break with this gig, which will see her serve as the first big-screen incarnation of the Girl of Steel since Helen Slater in 1984. There was a lot of pressure on this film to get her suit right, then, and so far it looks like they managed it.