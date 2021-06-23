One Nevada church settles, other pressing COVID-19 lawsuit

The state has agreed to pay $175,000 in legal fees to settle a lawsuit with a rural Nevada church over COVID-19 capacity caps on religious gatherings that a U.S. appeals court found illegal in December.

But a second church in Las Vegas is continuing to press for a court order declaring Gov. Steve Sisolak's earlier limits unconstitutional.

No COVID-19 restrictions have been in place since June 1.

The Board of Examiners approved the $175,000 payment to Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley east of Reno earlier this month.

Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain in Las Vegas filed a motion June 11 seeking permission to amend its ongoing complaint.