Case Announces OEM Fit Excavator Machine Control

Nashville, TN, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Simulated Environment Concepts Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) announces new management team and change of control. SMEV would like to introduce Marvin T. Baker as the New CEO and Sole Director of SMEV and Douglas B. Vaughn as CFO, whereby Mr. Baker agreed to acquire the control block of preferred shares and 120,000,000 shares of common stock owned by former management, which represents all of the shares owned by previous management that Mr. Baker plans to retire. In addition to this retirement of shares the Authorized count will also be reduced dramatically. The current Authorized is only at this level to accommodate the "Control Block" which Mr. Baker has purchased as well. Once he has the time to calculate a Control Block conversion ratio that is more suitable, he will reduce the Authorized share count substantially to bring it in line with the Outstanding Shares. The company sees no reason for an Authorized Share count to be so high. In addition, management has no intention of doing any type of a reverse split for the foreseeable future.