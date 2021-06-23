Cancel
Case Announces OEM Fit Excavator Machine Control

Earlier this year, Case Construction Equipment introduced factory fit machine control on M Series dozers. “We are now very pleased to announce our introduction of OEM fit machine control technology on Case D Series excavators,” says Max Winemiller, head of heavy equipment product management and marketing, Case Construction Equipment. “These productivity enhancing systems are game changers for those who employ them and are not available as you order the machine from your local Case Site Control Certified dealer.”

