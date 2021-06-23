Cancel
Britney Spears Asks Court To End Conservatorship, Detailing Its Control Over Her Life

By Andrew Limbong
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Addressing a judge personally for the first time, the pop star called for an end to her long-running conservatorship. Pop star Britney Spears has not been in control of her professional, financial or personal life for more than a decade. She's under something called a conservatorship, controlled mostly by her father, Jamie Spears. Her story got renewed attention after a recent New York Times documentary called "Framing Britney Spears" looked at her case. Now, Spears did not speak with the filmmakers. In fact, she has been mostly silent on the matter until earlier today, when she made her first public statements about it at a hearing. NPR's Andrew Limbong is here with us now to tell us more.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

