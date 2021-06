~60% of stream processing is spent doing mundane transformation tasks like format unification for ML workloads, filtering for privacy, simple enrichments like geo-ip translations, etc. Yet the baseline complexity to stand up something “simple” often involves 3 or 4 distributed systems, multiple nights reading configurations and man-pages, and a few too many shots of espresso to start seeing the future. And once you are done, you end up ping-ponging the data back and forth between storage and compute, when all you had to do was to remove a field out of a JSON object. To the data engineer, it feels like an endless game of system whack-a-mole just to start to do the interesting work of actually understanding the data.