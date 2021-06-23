CT Secretary of State Denise Merrill Will Not Seek Fourth Term
On Wednesday, CT Secretary of State Denise Merrill announced that after three terms, she will not run for re election in 2022. Merrill, a Democrat, was previously a member of the Connecticut House of Representatives from the 54th General Assembly District for 17 years, representing the towns of Mansfield and Chaplin. First elected to the General Assembly in 1994, Merrill rose to the rank of House Majority Leader from 2009-2011.greenwichfreepress.com