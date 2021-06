Are you still waiting for your tax refund check to arrive in your bank account or in the mail? Last week, the IRS announced it has processed all tax returns received before 2021, as long as they were error-free and didn't need additional review. Due to the pandemic, the tax agency is still trying to catch up processing 2020 returns that need corrections or adjustments. So what does that mean for you if you're planning to use your refund for daily expenses or to pay off debt?