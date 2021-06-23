Port of Hueneme Hosts Wheelchair Distribution for Local Disabled Veterans

Note: Please go directly to the administrative offices. Entrance to the Port is not necessary. What: Wheelchair Distribution for Local Disabled Veterans. The Port of Hueneme, in collaboration with 12 other organizations, will be sponsoring and hosting a wheelchair distribution for veterans in need. These wheelchairs are part of a larger effort coordinated by Gold Coast Veterans Foundation, Disabled American Veterans – Ventura Chapter 24, Knights of Columbus, and other organizations in Ventura County. In total, over a dozen groups raised nearly $33,000 to purchase this new shipment of wheelchairs. For more information, or to request a wheelchair, contact Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (805) 482-6550.