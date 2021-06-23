Cancel
More than 2m adults in England have had long Covid for over 12 weeks – study

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2 million adults in England have experienced coronavirus symptoms lasting over 12 weeks, government data suggests – double the previous estimate for long Covid. The study, one of the largest to date, found that people with ongoing symptoms tended to fall into two categories: those with respiratory symptoms, who often experienced more severe illness when they first got sick, and a second group with fatigue-related symptoms.

#England#Nature Medicine#Statistics#Tiredness#Uk#The Open University#Imperial College London#Ons#Norwegian#Asian
