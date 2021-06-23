'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.