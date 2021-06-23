Cancel
'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Cover picture for the articleBreaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."

