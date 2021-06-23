Cancel
Pets

Can Cats Drink Juice? Is Juice Safe For Cats?

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
 10 days ago
(Picture Credit: Marvin Rieck/Getty Images)

Can cats drink juice? Maybe you’ve found yourself wondering this if your cat tried to sneak a sip while you were grabbing some juice from the fridge to help cool off on a sweltering summer’s day or after an intense workout. If humans can drink juice, can cats safely drink it too?

There is no short yes or no answer as to whether cats can drink juice safely. While some natural juices might not harm your cat, there are a number of reasons why you should really stick to water as the main way to keep your cat hydrated.

As always, you must ask your regular vet before sharing any human food with your beloved kitty, including juice. Here’s what you need to know about juice and cats.

When Is Juice Okay For Cats To Drink?

If you notice that your cat sneaks in a small sip of juice, you shouldn’t have cause to be too alarmed. Natural juices will provide an amount of vitamin C for your cat, along with acting to keep them refreshed.

Although, if you notice that your cat seems to show an interest in sipping juice, you might be better off tempting them with small pieces of fresh fruit instead. Cantaloupe is a great option; it’s safe for cats and will provide some fiber and hydration.

Just remember to only serve cantaloupe or any safe fruits to your cat in moderation and as a snack, not a substitute for their meat-based diet.

When Is Juice Bad For Cats?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Pucq_0adVH1M800

(Picture Credit: Yulia Parovchenko/Getty Images)

First of all, cats are obligate carnivores, so they really don’t need to consume fruit or juice in their diet to stay healthy. In some cases, cats can also struggle to properly digest juice, and that might result in an upset stomach, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Secondly, many commercial brands of juice contain extra ingredients, artificial sweeteners, and artificial flavors that can harm your cat. The addition of extra sugar, in particular, is something to avoid serving to your feline.

So while you don’t need to panic if you notice that your kitty has sipped a tiny bit of your juice, it’s really not something you should be in the habit of serving to your cat.

Has your cat ever tried to drink your juice? Did they like having a small sip? Tell us all about it in the comments section below!

The post Can Cats Drink Juice? Is Juice Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime .

CatTime

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

