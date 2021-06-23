Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Community College to add Staff Raises, Won’t Increase Tuition Costs

By Sean Rice
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyMk3_0adVGxv200

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Community College will give their employees 3% raises for the 2021-22 school year. Even with the increase, tuition prices will remain the same.

"This increase is a way of showing appreciation and it is also a way of helping them because we are still living through some tough economic times," PCC President Patty Erjavec said.

The State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE) approved the budget in April 2021. Federal CARES act dollars allowed for all 13 Colorado community colleges to keep their tuition rates the same.

The university says it has filled the majority of staffing positions allowing for a mix of in-person and remote classes for the next school year.

"We are looking forward to renewing that sense of camaraderie and membership," President Erjavec said. "All of the things that are really important to complimenting the academic journey of a successful student."

The college has roughly 6,000 students and 250 full-time employees on their staff. The employee raises will take effect on July 1st.

Pueblo Community College is planning to provide their students with an in person learning option, as well as remote learning opportunities.

"Our doors are open. The windows are open. We are hoping to bring students back into the classroom," Erjavec said.

The post Pueblo Community College to add Staff Raises, Won't Increase Tuition Costs appeared first on KRDO .

