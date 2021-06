Emmalee French came to Onondaga Community College with a dream. As a member of Oswego High School’s class of 2020, she wanted to earn a college degree for an in-demand job so she could return to her hometown and live and work in the community she grew up in and loved. Last month she earned her Electrical Technology degree from OCC and walked into a full-time job as an Electrical Technician at Novelis in Oswego. And she did all of it without going into debt.